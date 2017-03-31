DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 United States Underfloor Heating Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Underfloor Heating market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in China, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In United States market, the top players include

• Raychem

• Myson

• Emerson

• Warmup

• ThermoSoft International

• Flexel

• Weixing

• Calorique

• Daikin

• Danfoss A/S

• STEP Warmfloor

• Arkon Heating Systems

• GH

• Nexans

• Rifeng

• Korea Heating

• daeho

• LESSO

• EXA E&C

• SunTouch

• SXshuangyin

• Rexva

• GF Piping

• VASCO

• Ondolia

• Halmburger

• Avis Technique

• HONGYUE

• Akan

• Seggi Century

• Junxing

• Nu-Heat

• Fanski

• Ginde

• zhonghui

• Kingbull

• Nusun

Split by product types/category, with sales, revenue and market share for each type, such as



• Water Heating

• Electric Heating

Split by applications/end use industries. This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Underfloor Heating in each application, such as

• Residential Building

• Industrial Building

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 United States Underfloor Heating Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Vendors/Manufacturers

3 United States Underfloor Heating Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 United States Underfloor Heating Vendors/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

5 Production Cost Analysis of Underfloor Heating

6 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

8 Market Influences Factors Analysis

9 United States Underfloor Heating Market Forecast (2017-2022)

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

