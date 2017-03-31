Those who need speed as a way of their life, the Tissot T-Race Automatic Chronograph T011.414.16.032.00 T0114141603200 Men’s Watch shall throw enough excitement towards them to make their priority stay grounded. It’s not that you need to be on the tracks for it necessarily, but outside as well.

Lovers of speed sports rejoice! The Tissot T-Race Automatic Chronograph T011.414.16.032.00 T0114141603200 Men’s Watch is an offering from the Swiss giant that will bring you inspirations by tons!

The influences of speed sports show profusely through the Tissot T-Race Automatic Chronograph T011.414.16.032.00 T0114141603200 Men’s Watch; from its short headlamp visor inspired magnifying date window to the chronograph sub-dials resembling speed-gauges in automobiles. Apart from those, the tyre-tread of motorcycle front tyres add sumptuously to this stunning package. Overall, the Tissot T-Race Automatic Chronograph T011.414.16.032.00 T0114141603200 Men’s Watch strengthens the bond between the racing sports and you further.

More so, for Tissot is into a partnership with the MotoGP event for almost two decades and a half! The long association helped the brand to pick from the best of the details that are so necessary for the high-speed activities. As a symbol of that honour bestowed through this tie-up, Tissot came up with the limited edition T-Race Automatic Chronograph T011.414.16.032.00 T0114141603200 Men’s Watch.

That itself makes the Tissot T-Race Automatic Chronograph T011.414.16.032.00 T0114141603200 Men’s Watch an item drooled upon by collectors; to the connoisseurs of technology, it brings further marvels like its fifteen-jewel, 3Hz, ETA Calibre C01.211 movement and its 46 hours of power reserve. It is a custom designed movement by ETA, to be used only for the Tissot T-Race Automatic Chronograph T011.414.16.032.00 T0114141603200 Men’s Watch.

Apart from the inspirations mentioned before, the Tissot T-Race Automatic Chronograph T011.414.16.032.00 T0114141603200 Men’s Watch also exhibits a build quality that’s equivalent to that of the automobiles and superbikes used in the races. Add to that the ridged crown and pushers; they maintain the visual parity all right, but additionally, they ensure firm grip even with the gloved hands. More racing aesthetics can be seen through the screws, resembling cam-covers found on the engine heads.

The Tissot T-Race Automatic Chronograph T011.414.16.032.00 T0114141603200 Men’s Watch despite being a radically new T-Race design also flaunts some of the elements of a classic chronograph. The tachymeter scale, for example; laid along the flange of the dial, it showcases the biggest attribute of its racing spirit. It helps to find out a moving vehicle’s mean speed over known distances when used in conjunction with the large, seconds-counting hand of the chronograph.

The other two sub dials total the minutes and the hours but the sub-dial at 9 is for counting the regular seconds. It's an important feature alright, but aesthetically, it makes the face appear fuller.

The anti-reflective sapphire crystal is a vital addition since it enhances the visibility of the watch dial and its different components by many times than ordinary mineral glasses; besides, sapphire is more immune to sudden shocks, which ensures your watch is not going to give away any soon.