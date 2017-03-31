Times Pro today announced its partnership with SAP India to offer SAP training programs and upscale the employment abilities of its students. As part of the collaboration, Times Pro will provide certified SAP training courses to both fresh graduates and experienced business professionals, with an objective to fast track their career growth.

The PAN India program will be delivered through the best in class infrastructure, through either hands-on or e-learning approaches from industry experts, as per participants’ choice. Modules under the program are offered for all fields of expertise such as Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP), Financial Accounting (FI) and Controlling (CO), Material Management (MM), Production Planning (PP), Plant Maintenance (PM), Project Systems (PS), Sales & Distribution (SD) & Human Capital Management (HCM). The registration of the program begins on 01st April 2017, and will be open across 19 centresin India. To enrol, candidates can logon to www.timespro.com/SAP or contact 1800-102-3353.

“In the current wave of digitization, the industry needs skilled technology professionals who can now take it to the next level,” said Manoj Banthia, ‎Head of SAP Education at SAP India. “Times Pro has the acumen to enable upcoming talent boost their technology profile to enhance career prospects. With most organizations across the globe running SAP software, this will certainly provide them a competitive advantage.”

“Organizations are increasingly looking for candidates who have theperspective and expertise to look at operations with a broader business outcome,” said Anish Srikrishna, President, Times Pro. “Backed by the legacy of the Times Group and the knowledge resources from its diverse companies, our partnership with SAP Education will enable technology professionals to go beyond their roles and add true value in the current business environment.”