For a product to be called organic, it has to be produced according to a number of rules that define a minimum standard. Organic cows must eat a natural, grass-based 100% organic diet, and not pushed beyond their natural limits. Milk is among the most highly regulated and safest foods available. Across the world, Milk is considered a completely nutritious food, and is especially recommended for children, adolescents and pregnant and lactating women.

Today, organic milk is stared as a healthier alternative to conventional milk. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, organic milk is defined as milk from cows that have been exclusively fed organic feed, have not been treated with synthetic hormones, are not given certain medications to treat sickness, and are held in pens with adequate space.

Organic milk has been found to be rich in omega 3, vitamins, CLA (conjugated linoleic acid- a type of fat that may prove to be one of most potent cancer fighter) and antioxidants. Apart from the health benefits, Organic milk also addresses environmental concerns and animal welfare issues. In general, all livestock used to produce organic milk must be maintained using the methods of organic farming as defined in the jurisdiction where the milk will be sold, and generally must be certified in order to be marketed as organic.Organic milk is produced on organic dairy farms according to the USDA organic practices.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/organic-milk-market

The global organic milk market share is segmented on the basis of product type, and application. On the basis of product type, the global market share is classified into organic whole milk, organic 2.00% milk, organic 1.00% milk, organic fat-free milk, and others. Whole milk has slightly less than 4 percent fat. One cup has 150 calories, about half from fat, plus vitamin D and about 300 milligrams of calcium. Whole, reduced-fat, and skim milk all provide similar amounts of protein, calcium, and vitamin D.

A cup of 2 percent milk has 120 calories, about a third from fat. A cup of 1 percent milk has 100 calories, about a fifth from fat. A cup of Nonfat or skim has 80 calories, none from fat. And how does a company create fat-free half-and-half by adding stuff such as corn-syrup solids, artificial color, and sugar to nonfat milk. On the basis of application, the global market share is classified into children, adult, and aged.

Geographically, the global market share is classified into North America, China, Europe, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia. The key players are Arla, Living Planet, Mengniu Dair, China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited., Vecozuivel, Daioni, Organic Valley, Fonterra Co-operative Group, and Yili.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/food-and-beverages-industry