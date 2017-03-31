Use of nano particles to enhance cosmetics, especially sun care and anti-aging products, leading to significant opportunity for cosmeceutical industry in Europe, says RNCOS in its latest research report.

Cosmeceutical industry is depicting promising growth in recent years on account of rising anti ageing population and rise in the consumer awareness for the cosmeceutical products benefits. The growth in this segment has been led by introduction of the products by the players with nano particles as ingredients, effective for the various skin related issues. With such developments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2017-2022, says RNCOS in its latest research report.

According to our report, “Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2022”, nanotechnology based cosmeceutical products are gaining popularity in the Europe. The nanocosmetic products are applied on face and body with anti-aging action and photo protection capability and are used in the various products like shampoo, conditioners, creams etc.

Recently, European commission announced inclusion of the titanium dioxide & Zinc Oxide in list of the ultra violet filters. In result, companies introduce the titanium dioxide & Zinc Oxide enabled products into the European Market attracting consumer towards its products and further boosting the industry.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM899.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm