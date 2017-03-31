The latest trending report Global Tyre Curing Press Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 offered by DecisionDatabases.com in an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Tyre Curing Press, (Tire Curing Press in America), is a kind of machine which is used in the vulcanization process of tyre production.

There are two generic curing press types, mechanical and hydraulic. Mechanical presses hold the mold closed via toggle linkages, while hydraulic presses use hydraulic oil as the prime mover for machine motion, and lock the mold with a breech-lock mechanism. Hydraulic presses have emerged as the most cost-effective because the press structure does not have to withstand the mold-opening pressure and can therefore be relatively lightweight. There are two generic mold types, two-piece molds and segmental molds

• HF TireTech

• Kobe Steel

• MHIMT

• Hebert

• Larsen & Toubro

• McNeil & NRM

• Alfred Herbert

• Specific Engineering

• Rogers

• CIMA Impianti

• ROTAS

• Santosh Engineering

• Guilin Rubber Machinery

• Greatoo

• MESNAC

• Sanming Double-Wheel

• Linglong

• SCUT Bestry

• Sinoarp

• Shenghualong

• Doublestar

• Deshengli

• BBD

• Himile

• Linsheng

• Gold Hawk

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

• Mechanical Curing Press

• Hydraulic Curing Press

• Hybrid Curing Press

Chapter 1, to describe Tyre Curing Press Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Tyre Curing Press, with sales, revenue, and price of Tyre Curing Press, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tyre Curing Press, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Tyre Curing Press market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tyre Curing Press sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

