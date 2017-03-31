The latest trending report Global Sesame Oil Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 offered by DecisionDatabases.com in an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Sesame oil is derived from a plant species called Sesamum indicum, which is an herbaceous annual belonging to the Pedaliaceae family that reaches about 6 ft (1.8 m) in height. In modern times, sesame has been embraced by Western herbalists for a variety of therapeutic purposes. The oil is also used in cooking and as an ingredient in margarine and salad dressings as well as in certain cosmetics and skin softening products. Native to Asia and Africa, sesame is primarily cultivated in India, China, etc.

This report focuses on the Sesame Oil in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Kadoya

• TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT

• Kuki Sangyo

• Flavor Full

• Dipasa

• Iwai Sesame Oil

• Henan Dingzhi

• Chee Seng

• Eng Hup Seng

• Wilmar

• Hunan Cheer COME

• BGG

• Sastha Oil

• Anhui Yanzhuang

• Shandong Ruifu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• White Sesame Oil

• Black Sesame Oil

• Others

Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Sesame Oil Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Sesame Oil, with sales, revenue, and price of Sesame Oil, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sesame Oil, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Sesame Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sesame Oil sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

