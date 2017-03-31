DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report 2017-2022 Germany Solvent Naphtha Market Report (Status and Outlook) added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Solvent Naphtha market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in China, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In Germany market, the top players include many company. With key sales data like sales (volume), revenue, market share for top players.such as

• Shell

• ExxonMobil

• Total

• Chevron Phillips

• SK

• Calumet

• BP

• Dow

• Citgo

• Reliance

• KAPCO

• Mitsubishi

• CEPSA

• Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd.

• JX Nippon Oil & Energy

• Neste

• CPC Corporation

• Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils

• Sinopec

• CNPC

• Jiangsu Hualun

• Changshu Alliance Chemical

• Suzhou Jiutai Group

Split by product types/category, covering many types. with sales, revenue and market share for each type, such as

• Paraffin Solvent

• CycloParaffin Solvent

• C9 Solvent

• C10 Solvent

Split by applications/end use industries, covers many application. This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Solvent Naphtha in each application.suach as

• Agro Chemicals

• Rubber & Resin

• Printing Inks

• Industrial Cleaning

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 Germany Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Vendors/Manufacturers

3 Germany Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 Germany Solvent Naphtha Vendors/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

5 Production Cost Analysis of Solvent Naphtha

6 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

8 Market Influences Factors Analysis

9 Germany Solvent Naphtha Market Forecast (2017-2022)

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

