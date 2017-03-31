Press Release :- New Delhi, India :- Image Sensor India is the channel partner with ON semiconductor, USA & actively supplying Image sensors to our valued OEM customer’s.We holds large portfolio of FULL Frame Image sensor from ON Semiconductor, USA. The Image Sensors comes with below features:
APPLICATIONS:-
– Industrial Imaging and Inspection
– Security, Surveillance, and Intelligent Traffic Systems
– Medical Imaging.
Image Sensor India holds large portfolio of CCD Line Scan Image Sensor from ON Semiconductor, USA.
APPLICATIONS
– Color Sorting
– Intelligent Traffic Systems
– UVSS (Under Vehicle Surveillance systems)
– Medical Imaging.
Image Sensor India owned & maintained by BalaJi MicroTechnologies (BMT), India.
Please Visit Product page :- http://image-sensor.in/full-frame-image-sensor.php
http://image-sensor.in/linear-image-sensor.php
Sales Contact:-
Office Tel:- +91-129-4006203, +91-129-6561300
Office Mobile:- +919643047670
Skype ID(For Product Inquiry): bmt.overseas
Whatsapp(For Product Inquiry): +919643047670
Email (product inquiry):- sales.overseas@balaji-microtechnologies.com
Sales.india@balaji-microtechnologies.com
Image Sensor, Full Frame Image Sensor, Linear Image Sensor, CCD Image Sensor, CMOS Image Sensor, EMCCD Image Sensor.
