The timing couldn’t be more perfect to launch the New Spring Summer Collection at Agashe as this year marks the celebration of the their one year anniversary. They celebrated in style by launching yet another fabulous spring summer collection with select prêt designers, new and old. Sheena Agarwal the owner and curator of Agashe is an image consultant and offers her expert guidance based on the look you’re aiming to raise your style quotient with.

Agashe is an up market, multi designer Fashion and lifestyle store that offers both tradition and style infused with a breathe of modernity. The store hosts and offers over 60 of India’s luxury prêt fashion designers with varied options at most affordable prices. AGASHE offers both Western as well as Indian clothes & accessories for you under one roof. This is the perfect spot for all avid shoppers to stop by browse and pick from the latest collections of designers like

• HUEMN

• Myoho

• Punit Bulana

• Urvashi Joneja

• Seema Thukral

• ILK

• Stephany

• Fadh.k

• Ruvya

• Deme by Gabriella

• Pallavi Mohan

Pallavi Mohan, GARO, HUEMN, Urvashi Joneja, Duett Luxury, Fadh.K, Sumaan Natwani, and many other eminent fashionistas and designers were spotted at the event enjoying Champagne and Lunch as Agashe unveiled their Spring Summer line with a fashion show and celebrated their one year anniversary. Some of the city’s famous and stylish diva’s like Dimple Fouzdar, Sanjana Thandani, Rachna Sandhu, Lupita Saluja, Mallika Jain were part of the celebration along with the fashion influencers like Aien Jamier, Shreya Kalra, Gursakhi Lugani who walked the ramp showcasing designs of the spring summer collection that was launched at the store. Everyone, especially shopaholics who like to keep themselves updated about the current fashion and trends were seen shopping from the new collection and sipping champagne like Diva’s. . To extend their love for all things fashionable, there were special giveaways for the best dressed every hour by Agashe. So, if you are looking for that sexy chic number by Deme by Gabriella or the pastel wonderment by Pallavi Mohan or wanting explore great designs by upcoming labels, do drop by and check out their latest SS’17 collection at Agashe.

Date: -30th of March ’17

Time:- 1 pm to 3:30 pm.

Address:- Agashe: 845, Ghitorni, MG ROAD, GROUND FLOOR, NEW DELHI 110030

Picture Mandates:- Sheena Agarwal, Dimple Fouzdar, Amish Singhal, Pallavi Mohan, GARO, HUEMN, Urvashi Joneja, Duett Luxury, Fadh.K, Sumaan Nathwani, Khyati Nathwani, Aien Jamier, Shreya Kalra, Gursakhi Lugani, Salloli Kumar, Bandana Sodi, Dharna Hassija, Nupur Kukreja