The latest trending report Europe NMR Spectrometer Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 offered by DecisionDatabases.com in an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectroscopy is a powerful and theoretically complex analytical tool. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is an analytical chemistry technique used in quality control and research for determining the content and purity of a sample as well as its molecular structure. For example, NMR can quantitatively analyze mixtures containing known compounds

This report focuses on the NMR Spectrometer in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Bruker

• JEOL

• Thermo Fisher

• Oxford Indtruments

• Nanalysis

• Anasazi

• Magritek

• Spinlock

• Shanghai Huantong

Market Segment by Countries, covering

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Russia

• Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Sub-100MHz

• 300-400 MHz

• 500 MHz

• 600 MHz

• 700-750 MHz

• 800-850 MHz

• 900+ MHz

Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe NMR Spectrometer Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of NMR Spectrometer, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Europe, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the Europe market by countries, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of NMR Spectrometer, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 12, NMR Spectrometer market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe NMR Spectrometer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe NMR Spectrometer Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

