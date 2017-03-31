The latest trending report Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market 2017 Forecast to 2022 offered by DecisionDatabases.com in an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.



Schistosomiasis, also known as snail fever and bilharzia, is a disease caused by parasitic flatworms called schistosomes. The urinary tract or the intestines may be infected. Signs and symptoms may include abdominal pain, diarrhea, bloody stool, or blood in the urine. Those who have been infected a long time may experience liver damage, kidney failure, infertility, or bladder cancer. In children, it may cause poor growth and learning difficulty.

This report focuses on the Drugs for Schistosomiasis in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Shin Poong

• Merck

• Bayer

• EIPICO

• Chandra Bhagat Pharma

• Taj Pharmaceuticals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Praziquantel

• Oxamniquine

• Other

Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Drugs for Schistosomiasis Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Drugs for Schistosomiasis, with sales, revenue, and price of Drugs for Schistosomiasis, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the glo

bal market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Drugs for Schistosomiasis, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Drugs for Schistosomiasis market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drugs for Schistosomiasis sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

