The root vegetable known as Maca originates from the Peruvian Andes. Maca, also known as Peruvian Ginseng is reported to have numerous health benefits. In fact, powdered Maca is considered a unique superfood that boosts energy, improves stamina and enhances libido. Maca root powder is also widely used in many of the best male enhancement pills. Maca root extract is contained in many leading male enhancement supplements and is widely used to treat hot flushes, memory loss, stress, depression and fertility.

This report focuses on the Maca Extract in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Koken

• Peruvian Nature

• Panpacific Corporation

• Natural Health International

• Inca Health

• ZANACEUTICA

• MG Natura Peru

• Pebani Inversiones

• StandPeru

• Phyto Life Sciences

• Jiaherb

• Pioneer Herbs

• Green Life

• Yuansn Biological

• Bettering

• Yongyuan Bio-Tech

• Naturalin

• Berbchem Biotech

• Tengmai

• Huike

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• White to Yellow

• Light Pink to Dark Purple

• Light Gray to Dark Gray

Major Points from Table of Contents –

Chapter 1, to describe Maca Extract Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Maca Extract, with sales, revenue, and price of Maca Extract, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Maca Extract, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Maca Extract market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Maca Extract sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

