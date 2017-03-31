The Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

Circulating fluid bed (CFD) is a process of providing boilers and power plants flexibility and reducing harmful gas emissions. Circulating fluid bed boilers operate at relatively lower temperatures as compared to conventional boilers and reduce the gas emission levels. The low emission of gases such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide make circulating fluid bed boilers environmentally friendly. In addition, the circulating fluid bed boilers help to reduce the operational cost of boilers in power plants.

The circulating fluid bed boilers market is segmented by products as subcritical circulating fluid bed boilers, supercritical circulating fluid bed boilers and ultra-supercritical circulating fluid bed boilers. Supercritical and ultra-supercritical boilers are used in high to very high megawatt plants to improve fuel efficiency and reduce gas emission. Therefore, supercritical and ultra-supercritical boilers are expected to grow during the forecast period. The circulating fluid bed boilers market is classified by application as oil and gas industry, chemical industry, manufacturing and others. The oil and gas industry has the largest market share. The chemical industry is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The key drivers influencing the growth of circulating fluid bed boilers market are stringent government rules governing the emission of the gases and the energy saving techniques offered by circulating fluid bed boilers. The requirement to reduce carbon footprint and emissions of poisonous gases also help to boost the industry. The depleting energy resources such as coal, natural gas is also helping to boost the market.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– Alfa Laval AB

– Alstom SA

– AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co. Ltd.

– Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

– Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

– DongFang Boiler Group Co. Ltd.

– Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd.

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market By Type :

– Subcritical

– Supercritical

– Ultra-Supercritical

2. Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market By Application :

– Oil And Gas

– Chemicals

– Manufacturing

– Others

