DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 China Expanded Polystyrene Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Expanded Polystyrene market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in China, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In China market, the top players include many company. With key sales data like sales (volume), revenue, market share for top players, such as

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Co.

• SABIC

• INEOS

• Chi Mei Corporation

• Styron LLC

• Total Petrochemicals

• Nova Chemicals Corporation

• Synthos

• Kaneka Corporation

• Alpek

• SIBUR

• ACH Foam Technologies

Split by product types/category, covering many types. with sales, revenue and market share for each type, such as

• White EPS

• Grey EPS

Split by applications/end use industries, covers many application. This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Expanded Polystyrene in each application, such as

• Building & Construction

• Packaging

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 China Expanded Polystyrene Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Vendors/Manufacturers

3 China Expanded Polystyrene Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 China Expanded Polystyrene Vendors/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

5 Production Cost Analysis of Expanded Polystyrene

6 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

8 Market Influences Factors Analysis

9 China Expanded Polystyrene Market Forecast (2017-2022)

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

