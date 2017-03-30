You may have heard of it before, but if you haven’t, CFD trading is a Contract for Difference. Trading CFDs meant that an agreement has been made between two parties which details the exchange of the difference between the opening price and the closing price of a contract. Below, you can find out more about CFD trading.

How it Works

Here’s an example:

You’ll have a stock price. Let’s say the stock price is twenty-five dollars and one hundred shares. The cost of this transaction will then be $2,500. Most of the time, a margin of only 5% is required to make the trade, so you’ll only have to have a cash outlay of $125.

Pros

With CFD trading, you’ll have much more leverage than you would with traditional trading. The standard leverage of trading being at only two percent and, depending on the underlying asset, margins can go up to twenty percent. For the trader, it is beneficial to have less margins because this also means less capital outlay and more potential for returns.

A lot of the same types of orders are used by both traditional and CFD brokers . You can, for example, use stops and limits, as well as contingent orders like “One cancels the other” and “If done”. Guaranteed shops are even offered by some brokers; however, this usually comes with a charged fee, or the broker will asked to be provided revenue in another way.

There are markets which will require you to pay minimum amounts of money to day trade, or you’ll have to put limits on the number of day trades which you can perform with a given account. CFDs do not function like this, and there are no limits on how many day trades you can make. You can amount an account for just one thousand dollars; however, minimum requirements will usually cost you more money than that.

Cons

There are some disadvantages to CFD trading.

You will, for example, need to pay the spread of entries and exits, which eliminates the potential to profit from trading with smaller moves. A small amount of the winning trades will also be decreased by this spread, which you may see as a disadvantage. Stocks mat expose traders to other fees and regulations, but CFD trading trims traders’ profits in other ways.

Unlike other industries, CFD trading is not highly regulated, which means you’ll be exposed to scams more often. When you trade with a broker, you’ll have to base your decision on the broker’s past credentials, reputation, and financial position because you won’t have regulations to back you up.

Conclusion

There are many disadvantages and advantages to using CFD trading. The bottom line is, however, that you have to go with the brokers and the industries which make you the most comfortable. If you don’t trust your platform then you’ll never be fully satisfied with the services you’re provided or the deals you make.