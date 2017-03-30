Bedford, WA; 30, March 2017: The E-Book “Reverse Diabetes Today” authored by Matt Traverso, is giving scientifically proven hope to anyone suffering from diabetes that is tired of treating the symptoms, rather than the real underlying cause for the disease.

Diabetes is a condition in which sugar is not properly absorbed by the body. Globally the incidence of diabetes is expected to exceed 400 million people by 2025 – resulting in 65 million heart attacks, 18 million strokes, 9 million episodes of renal failure, 12 million instances of blindness or eye surgery, 3 million amputations and 82 million deaths – that is a measure of the scale of the problem. While diabetes belongs at the top of the healthcare agenda, it has yet to be given that position.

According to the American Diabetes Association, there are 28 million diabetics in America; with another 70 million people having pre-diabetes (placing them at high risk for developing Type II diabetes). This equates to 98 million Americans having diabetes, or being at high risk.

With attention focused on blood sugar and insulin levels, however, the underlying cause of all the devastation has been overlooked. According to health advocate and best-selling author Matt Traverso, many doctors are failing to treat the real underlying cause of diabetes. Instead, they are treating the symptoms with chemicals and pharmaceutical medications that often leave the sufferers with side effects and a long term dependency on these drugs.

What some doctors may be failing to understand is that diabetes is not a disease, it is an outward reaction coming directly from the pancreas that results in the body no longer being able to produce normal amounts of insulin due to the pancreas being run down.

Matt Traverso’s E-Book states: “Diabetes has never been cured by prescription drugs or insulin injections. We must understand that diabetes is not a drug deficiency, whether it be Avandia or any other drug. Yet people are ok giving away their hard earned money for these drugs thinking they are making them better, when in reality, drugs and insulin do not cure or prevent diabetes. The fact is that diabetes is the biggest health epidemic we have and all of our medical efforts to treat it are focused on medications and insulin and it’s simply the wrong approach. But the good news is that hundreds of clinical trials and decades of research have proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that diabetes can not only be prevented but actually reversed — not with drugs but with simple, inexpensive lifestyle changes. Forever vanquish needles, prescriptions, insulin, and medication side effects. These medical interventions are NOT NEEDED to reverse diabetes and live a normal long life. This means diabetes sufferers may no longer have to be dependant on the drugs and medications that are usually taken to treat the condition.”

World renowned doctors including Dr. Neal Barnard, Dr. Gabriel Cousens, Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Joshua Redd, Dr. Fredrick Vagnini, Dr. Andrew Weil, Dr. Julian Whitaker, Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Dennis Courtney, Dr. Joseph Mercola, and many others (whose groundbreaking research forms the basis of this book) they all agree that “diabetes is completely reversible”. This information sheds new light on how diabetes sufferers get the condition and how they can turn their illness around for good. The new finding on diabetes is being called “Reverse Diabetes Today” all through the western world. Health Publications would like to extend the opportunity to anyone who either suffers from type 1 or type 2 diabetes, or is at high risk of getting the disease, to learn more about “Reverse Diabetes Today” at https://www.reverse-diabetes-today.com/

