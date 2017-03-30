Loupe, an exclusive luxury brand catering to the connoisseurs of edgy and exquisite jewellery and accessories showcased its collections in front of HNI’s of Delhi party circuit at ‘Paparazzi CO’. The event was hosted by Pallavi Soni Managing Director – Loupe, in collaboration with Jeep India, a 75 years old automobile brand that has been indelibly linked to freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion.

Considering the accelerating market of jewellery and lifestyle in Delhi, the launch witnessed the who’s and who of the town like Mayank Soni, Charu Parashar, Anupam Parashar, Model Zulfi Syed ,Dimple Fauzdar,Ashish Marwaha, Neetu Popli , Deepti S Suri , Seher Tibb ,Mayank Gupta to name a few.

Loupe has displayed their new collection which includes Rhapsody Q, Boho, Iridescence, Soarin Affair, Serrate Charms,Bella, ISA and Love edition . Loupe wanted to create a space that is quirky and peppy in nature, keeping the contemporary times in mind but at the same time it could relate to the past generation as well.

About the Brand

Loupe is an exclusive luxury brand catering to the connoisseurs of edgy and exquisite jewellery and accessories. It was founded in 2015 with an aim to create beautiful accessories which are not just material things but works of art. Our inspirations are derived from numerous areas: art movements, subcultures, history and social issues being few of the many. The design process in Loupe has been given the utmost importance to ensure the emergence of one of kind jewellery. Loupe is about beautifully translating a design from a sketch to a well-researched charmingly handcrafted piece of art that is cherished by the valued customers for its contemporary and timeless quality. Hand-crafted to perfection, each gorgeous piece of limited edition jewellery tells the tale of the expert artisanal quality and unparalleled design that translates each piece of jewellery into a work of art.