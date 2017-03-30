The Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Technology Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

Visible light communication (VLC)/ light fidelity (Li-Fi) is a wireless communication technology which is faster than other wireless data communication technologies. VLC market is growing owing to its restriction free network availability in areas of electromagnetic interference. Converting LED lights in to wireless transmitters and providing communication facility is the most unique factor of Li-fi technology which is driving the VLC market rapidly. VLC industry can survive better than other alternatives in demanding environment of wireless communication market owing to its key features and extremely high speed.

This report examines the global li-fi technology market and provides information regarding the revenue (USD Million) for the period 2014 to 2021. It further elaborates the market drivers which contribute to the growth. It then describes the restraints that are faced by the market. The market is classified into various segments with deep analysis of each segment for the study period.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Strong network and highest speed internet provider

– No requirement of legal licensing and documents

– Substitute to exploited technology for open-air networking

B. Restraints :

– Various environmental interruptions in smooth connectivity of signals

– High cost compared to other available substitutes

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the li-fi technology market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the li-fi technology industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– General Electric Co.

– Bytelight, Inc.

– Qualcomm Inc.

– Panasonic Corp.

– Fujitsu Ltd.

– Renesas Electronics Corp.

– More

In terms of geography, the li-fi technology market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Li-Fi Technology By Type :

– Light-Emitting Diode

– Photo Detector

– Microcontroller

– Software

2. Li-Fi Technology By Applications :

– Smart Store

– Consumer Electronics

– Defense and Security

– Vehicle and Transportation

– Aviation

– Hospital

– Underwater Communication

