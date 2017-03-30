The report studies Expanded Polypropylene in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
EPP is engineered polypropylene resin, formed into small, closed-cell foam beads. Expanded polypropylene (EPP) was developed in the 1980s. This is particle foam based on polypropylene. As opposed to EPS, EPP is not impregnated with a foaming agent, meaning that subsequent foaming agent-based expansion is not possible. Two main processes are used to manufacture EPP: the autoclave process (standard) and direct foam extrusion (rare).
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Expanded Polypropylene in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
JSP
Kaneka
BASF
Hanwha
Bo Fan New Material
Wuxi Hi-Tec
Sinopec
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Black Expanded Polypropylene
Gray Expanded Polypropylene
White Expanded Polypropylene
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Packaging Industry
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Others
