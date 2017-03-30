The report studies CNG Vehicles in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle’s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.
Ask for Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/43536/request-sample
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the CNG Vehicles in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Fiat Chrysler
Volkswagen
Ford
General Motors
Toyota
Iran Khodro
Nissan
Volvo Group
Hyundai
Honda
Suzuki
Mercedes-Benz
Renault
PSA Peugeot Citroen
Great Wall Motors
Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-cng-vehicles-market-2017-forecast-to-2022-43536.html
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
OEM
Car Modification
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Personal Use
Commercial Use
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global CNG Vehicles market.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments