A cloud-based database is a database, as the name suggests, resides on a cloud computing platform. Databases are used to store and manage various forms of data generated by a company. Database services can be provided on-premises or on-demand. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining increasing acceptance among several organizations. A cloud-based database is suitable for organizations that require immediate access to database services, easy scalability options, low cost, and low maintenance. Service providers offer end-to-end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cloud-based Database in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace Hosting

Salesforce

Cassandra

Couchbase

MongoDB

SAP

Teradata

Alibaba

Tencent

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SQL Database

NoSQL Database

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

