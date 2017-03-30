The report studies Anticoagulants in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



Anticoagulants, commonly referred to as blood thinners, are substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Some of them occur naturally in blood-eating animals such as leeches and mosquitoes, where they help keep the bite area unclotted long enough for the animal to obtain some blood. As a class of medications, anticoagulants are used in therapy for thrombotic disorders. Oral anticoagulants (OACs) are taken by many people in pill or tablet form, and various intravenous anticoagulant dosage forms are used in hospitals. Some anticoagulants are used in medical equipment, such as test tubes, serum-separating tubes, blood transfusion bags, and dialysis equipment.

Ask for Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/43547/request-sample



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Anticoagulants in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sanofi

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Johnson & Johnson

Genentech (Roche)

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Aspen

Lilly

Otsuka

Pfizer

Daiichi Sankyo

The Medicines Company

Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-anticoagulants-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-43547.html



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAI)

Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)

Direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI)

Direct factor Xa inhibitors (DFXa)

Vitamin K antagonists (VKA)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

VTE

ACS/MI

AF

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Anticoagulants market.



Contact Us

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com