This Navaratra Gaursons Group brings you its most – awaited project Gaurs Siddhartham

• At Siddharth Vihar meet life in the middle of tranquility

• Price starts from 24 lacs*.

• On NH-24 (NH-9)

Siddharth Vihar, March 30, 2017: Gaursons Group, one of the ace developers of Northern India launched its most awaited residential project on Siddharth Vihar. The location has been handpicked to provide you with utmost comfort of a lifestyle living and the ambience of the project exudes life above the chaos. After the successful ventures of Gaur City and Gaur City-2 from the developer Gaurs Siddhartham is surely going to be a head turner.

Gaurs Siddhartham offers you 2/3/4 BHK apartments with unique blend of peace and lifestyle. Connectivity wise Gaurs Siddhartham is well connected to Ghaziabad by NH 24. The nearby railway station and bus stop makes it one of the best locations ever to reside. The basic needs like education and healthcare are solved by the nearby institutions.

Project and location Highlights-

• Situated at Siddharth Vihar next to the bustling Indirapuram .

• Corner plot with 50 mtrs of two side wide roads and ease of connectivity.

• Well connected to Main NH-24 (NH-9). Approved 16lanes Expressway.

• 2minutes drive from the proposed metro station (New bus stand, Ghaziabad).

• 5 minutes drive away from Ghaziabad Railway Station.

• Hospitals and Education institutions in close proximity.

• Land allotted by Awas Vikas Parishad.

“It’s a matter of extreme pleasure to announce the launch of one of our dream projects that is close to Indirapuram. While it promises best commutability, it also assures its bestin the industry construction, luxury in affordable pricing and above all the trust factor that has been the life line of the group since its inception,” said Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaursons India Ltd.

About Gaursons India Ltd.

Founded in the year 1995, Gaursons India Limited is a leading Real Estate Developer in India. The company has significant presence in the NCR region with various projects successfully completed and delivered. With a long list of residential & commercial projects in Delhi NCR, it is one of the leading builder’s active in the region. A proud history of delivering projects on time and as per promised specifications, Gaursons is a name to reckon with when it comes to real estate. With a burgeoning list of residential projects that encompass high end apartments to highly affordable accommodations occupied by thousands of happy families, Gaursons stress on customer’s trust has become the winning mantra.

RSVP:

Gaursons Group