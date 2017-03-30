Research Report on Global Aniline Market 2014 to 2021 added by DecisionDatabases.com studies the current and upcoming Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trend and Forecast.

Aniline is an aromatic organic amine. It is used in the manufacturing of MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate). It is also called as aminobenzene or phenylamine. MDI is further used in the production of polyurethane foams, elastomers, adhesives and sealants. Aniline is used in the production of rubber processing chemicals, organic specialty fibers, dyes and pigments, and agricultural intermediates. It is used in the automotive industry for manufacturing of tires, coatings, and various interior automotive body parts such as seating. In addition, as an organic base, it is used in the production of drugs, explosives and photographic.

Aniline market is segmented by application as Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) and others (including rubber processing chemicals, dyes & pigments, etc.). MDI has the largest market share and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Aniline market is segmented by end user as insulation, consumer goods, rubber products, automotive, packaging and others (including agriculture, pulp & paper, photography, etc.).

The key factors affecting the growth of aniline market is increasing demand for polyurethane rigid foams in construction, automotive and plastic industries. The increasing use of aniline in pharmaceuticals applications is expected to boost this market. The demand of aniline as a solvent and anti-knock additive in gasoline industries is expected to fuel the market growth. The key constraint hampering the growth of this market is the adverse environmental effects of aniline.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– BASF

– Yantai Wanhua Polyurethane Co. Ltd.

– DuPont

– Huntsman

– Jinling Chemical Co.

– Dow Chemicals

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Rest Of The World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Aniline Market By Application :

– Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

– Others (Including Rubber Processing Chemicals, Dyes & Pigments, Etc.)

2. Aniline Market By End-Use :

– Insulation

– Rubber Products

– Consumer Goods

– Automotive

– Packaging

– Others (Including Agriculture, Pulp & Paper, Photography, Etc.)

