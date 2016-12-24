Hoboken, NJ – Under.GradSchools.com, which is owned and operated by EducationDynamics, has re-launched their Military Scholarship Essay Contest in recognition of U.S. veterans and their service. One eligible winner will receive a $1000 scholarship to help them pursue a college degree.

To enter, contestants must submit a 250-word essay that answers the question, “How has your military service better prepared you to enhance your education?”, and fill out a simple online form. The deadline for entry is February 28, 2017.

The winner will be awarded a $1000 scholarship payable to the degree program of their choosing to go towards education-related expenses including tuition, fees, textbooks, and campus room and board. A scholarships panel will evaluate each essay for quality of writing, content, and creativity and notify the winner on or about May 31, 2017.

The Military Scholarship Essay Contest is part of Under.GradSchools.com and EducationDynamics’ ongoing efforts to help students pursue higher education.

EducationDynamics’ CMO Michael Flores states, “We deeply appreciate the brave service of the members of our U.S. military, so we’re particularly excited to extend this college scholarship to them, as well as their spouses. Consider it our way of saying ‘Thanks’ and applauding your service to the country!”

Any active duty member of the U.S. military, honorably discharged veteran, or military spouse over 18 years of age or older, is eligible for entry. The winner must provide proof of active enrollment in an eligible bachelors or associates program by May 31, 2018. The application is available on the Under.GradSchools.com website and must be completed online.

To learn more, review the Official Scholarship Rules, and apply, visit https://under.gradschools.com/Military-Scholarship

About Under.GradSchools.com

Under.GradSchools.com is an online directory to help students find the undergraduate degree programs they are looking for and contact schools with the click of a button. Bachelors, associates and undergraduate certificate programs are searchable by subject, location and school to bring students one step closer to earning an undergraduate degree.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities find the highest quality student prospects to achieve their enrollments goals. As the trusted partner to more than hundreds of educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet today’s recruitment challenges. Services include market research, prospecting, paid search, contact center, inquiry management software, and traditional marketing services. For more information, visit: EducationDynamics.com

Contact:

Anthony Levato, Director of Marketing

EducationDynamics, LLC.

Phone: (201) 630-6211

Email: alevato@educationdynamics.com

Website: https://under.gradschools.com/scholarships-for-veterans