Lord Ganesh is one of the most worshipped and best known deities in the Hindu religion. He is known as the son of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. The sign of recognizing Lord Ganesha is by His elephant like head. There is a story behind this. When Shiva killed Aditya, the son of a sage, he was raged out. So, to restore life to the dead boy, Lord Shiva replaced Aditya’s head to Indra’s elephant. At that time, the sage cursed Lord Shiv that his son would have the same fate. After creating Ganesh, Goddess Parvati ordered him to guard the door and not allow anyone to come in. when Shiv came, although he claimed himself to be her husband, Ganesh denied him entry. Angrily, Shiv cut his head. When Parvati came to know about it, she got furious. Shiv pleaded Brahma to get the head of the first creature that is lying with its head facing north. Brahma soon returned with the head of an elephant and replacing Ganesh’s head, his life was restored. Since then, Lord Ganesha is prayed with an elephant head.

People, to receive blessings from Lord Ganesha, chant various mantras. Some of them are:

. “Aum Shri Ganeshay Namah”

This is the mantra of prayer, love and adoration. It is chanted to get Ganesha’s blessings for the positive starting of a project, work or simply to offer him the praise.

. “Aum Vakratundaya Hum”

When things are not in your favor, or when the minds of the people turn negative, depressed or discouraged, the attention of Ganesha may be drawn by this mantra to straighten their ways. In addition, this mantra could also be used for healing any spinal problem, such as curvature of the spine or curved limbs. Dedicate 1,008 repetitions of this holy word to straighten and heal such deficiencies.

. “Aum Kshipra Prasadaya Namah”

If some danger or negative energy is coming your way and you don’t know how to get rid of that danger, with true devotion, practice this mantra for quick blessing and purification of one’s aura.

. “Aum Shrim Hrim Klim Glaum Gam Ganapataye vara varada sarva janamme vashamanaya svaha”

It says that shower Your blessings, O Lord. I offer my ego as an oblation.

. “Aum Sumukhaya Namah”

It means you will be always very beautiful in soul, in spirit, in fact, everything. By meditating on this mantra, very pleasing manners and a beauty comes on you. Along with that comes peace, which constantly works in your eyes; and the words you speak are all filled with that power of love.

Lord Ganesha’s four arms stand for helping humanity. He is the patron of literature. Thus, for prosperity and intelligence, a Ganesha head key chain comes in handy.

