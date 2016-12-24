Albany, New York, December 24, 2016: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a new survey report to its database titled, “Iran Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2021: Market Forecasts for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Oil Storage, Pipelines, Underground Gas Storage and Gas Processing”. Market Forecasts for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Oil Storage, Pipelines, Underground Gas Storage and Gas Processing” is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Iran.

The report provides oil production, consumption and exports from 2000 to 2020. The report provides natural gas production, consumption, exports and imports from 2000 to 2020. It also provides historic oil and gas reserves for the period 2000 to 2015. Further, the report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage facilities and gas processing plants in Iran till 2021. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the countrys midstream sector.

Scope

– Historic and forecast of oil data related to production, consumption and exports for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2015

– Historic and forecast of natural gas data related to production, consumption, imports and exports for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2015

– Updated information related to all active and planned LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage facilities and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

– Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the countrys midstream oil and gas industry, where available

– Latest developments and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

Reasons to buy

– Gain a strong understanding of the countrys energy sector and midstream oil and gas industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of production, reserves and capacity data

– Assess your competitors major LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage facilities and gas processing plants in the country

– Analyze the latest developments and awarded contracts related to the countrys midstream oil and gas industry

