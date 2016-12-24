Flamingo Transworld Pvt. Ltd., a leading tour operator, is offering several exciting travel packages for the month-long Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) starting on 26th December 2016.

The company, keeping in mind the increasing number of interested shopaholics wanting to visit the DSF every year, has designed different Dubai Shopping Festival tour packages to allow tourists to get the best out of the event. Some of the highlights of the tour packages include half day dubai city tour on a one-way monorail, desert safari with barbeque dinner, visit to the Burj Khalifa’s 124th floor observatory deck, Dubai Mall, and Miracle Garden.

Flamingo offers travel packages for both, individuals and groups, with vegetarian food as it’s specialty. The company is synonymous with fun filled family vacations and also specialises in creating customised tour packages for corporates and other large groups. Depending on the type of request, it takes care of all the travel needs to ensure travelers can enjoy everything the journey has to offer, whether it’s a tropical resort destination, a cruise ship, or the mainland in Dubai.

The Dubai Shopping Festival is the largest shopping festival in the Middle East. It started in 1996 as an event promoting retail trade growth in Dubai. Since then, it has evolved to be one of the major events in Dubai attracting about 3 million people from around the world every year. The shopping and entertainment extravaganza, with its international celebrity performances, fashion mobs, and world-class fireworks, is also what lures tourists to the Dubai Shopping festival. The best time to visit the 32-day long festival is during the first week of January.

Travel and tourism is the largest service industry in India and also a major source of income for the country. The country recently moved 13 positions up the Tourism & Travel index and is currently ranked 52nd. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the Indian Tourism sector is projected to grow at a rate of 7 percent for the next 7 years.

About Flamingo Travels

Flamingo Transworld Pvt. Ltd. is an IATA certified travel agency that started its operations in 1996 from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company offers a wide range of national and international tour packages, specializing in group and incentive travel programs. Flamingo boasts a team of dedicated tour leaders, who have years of travel experience and expertise in designing vacation packages. Spearheaded under the leadership of Mr. Sanjay Shah, the company thrives on the chief objective of making “happy vacations”. To plan a holiday through Flamingo, fill out this contact form, or call at +91 9825081806 / 079 40001500.

