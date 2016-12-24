Becker’s Hospital Review has recognized Arkansas Surgical Hospital as one of 36 U.S. hospitals with the lowest readmission rates for patients who have undergone hip and knee replacement surgeries.

A ranking based on three years of Hospital Compare data revealed that Arkansas Surgical Hospital (ASH) is part of an elite group of health care facilities with readmission rates below 3.4% for hip and knee replacement surgeries . While the national average for these procedures is 4.6%, ASH has maintained a readmission rate of 3.3%, evidence of the hospital’s commitment to providing exceptional surgical care in Arkansas.

ASH Chief Executive Officer, Carrie Helm, says the hospital’s appearance in the list, which was published in November 2016, is the result of a skilled and dedicated staff.

“Our team is incredibly honored to be named by Becker’s Hospital Review,” Helm said. “We have remarkable orthopedic surgeons whose highest priority is the health and well-being of our patients , and I am glad to see their hard work being recognized in an industry-leading publication.”

About Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Arkansas Surgical Hospital, a leader in hip and knee replacement surgeries, is a physician-owned specialty hospital located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, that provides excellent surgical outcomes for their patients . Because the hospital’s owners are surgeons, there is a disciplined focus on safety and a total commitment to the care and comfort of patients and their families.

