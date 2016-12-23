HOUSTON, TX, December 20, 2016 — The Crossing is written as a historic fiction during the 1750s, a time period following the Seven Years’ War between the French and British. American Indians fought on both sides of this epic war, and some were friendly, while some were savages. Mail-order brides, missionaries, fur trappers . . . people from all walks set out to tame the land!

The Crossing is the story of three generations of men who would develop the invention of the ferry to connect both sides of Lake Champlain and connect the lives of all who dared to make the crossing! Enjoy this good read where the characters become your friends

Order Now for Christmas delivery! http://www.carolynvshaw.com/buy. We are providing a 10% discount for paperback and eBooks during the month of December. Copies can also be purchased on her website, through Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Ingram!

Carolyn V. Shaw is an accomplished musician, composer, poet, author, and native Texan! She wrote “The Adventures of Pudgy Duck,” which is a children’s book combined with a music score to enhance the narrative. It has been shared in elementary classrooms across the country! Her award-winning poetry has been published professionally in book form, “On the Wing,” and included in nationally published poetry collections by the Academy of American Poets.

Carolyn’s inspiration comes largely from her admiration and wonder at the beauty of God’s handiwork in nature, combined with an intense love of learning and word-crafting.

Contact:

Diana S. Howard

Carolynvshaw.com

12815 Laguna Vista

San Antonio, TX 78216

(210) 849-3426

dhowardemail@me.com