Bluffton, SC – Brown Golf is pleased to announce the addition of Palmetto Hall Plantation Club. The addition increases Brown Golf’s Lowcountry portfolio to 8 golf courses, and brings Brown Golf’s total portfolio size to 22 facilities, equating to 29, 18-hole golf courses in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Pennsylvania. “We’re thrilled to add a property like Palmetto Hall to our impressive portfolio,” stated John Brown, President and CEO of Brown Golf and PGA Master Professional. “Palmetto Hall is a gorgeous club, and will be one of our flagship properties right from the start,” he added.

After the successful transition of Dolphin Head Golf Club in October 2015, Brown Golf looked to continue its growth in the Hilton Head Island market. One year later, on October 1, 2016, the acquisition to purchase Palmetto Hall Plantation Club was finalized just in time for Hurricane Matthew to present its destruction in the Lowcountry.

The thirty six hole facility at Palmetto Hall adds well-respected architects Arthur Hills and Robert Cupp to an already impressive stable of designers in Brown Golf’s portfolio.

The expansion throughout the Lowcountry has also allowed Brown Golf to create a comprehensive membership that includes access to a multitude of Brown Golf properties. “Our aggressive growth plan and unique business model have allowed us to bring incredible value to our members” states Brown. “We love the game of golf, and our ultimate goal is to make golf as accessible and enjoyable as possible,” he added.

Brown Golf was founded in 2011 by President John Brown, a PGA Master Professional with over 30 years of experience in cub management, in Bluffton, SC. Brown Golf’s portfolio consists of both owned/leased and managed properties with a majority located on the east coast from Pennsylvania to Florida. You can learn more by visiting www.BrownGolfManagement.com

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Buller

Brown Golf

Phone: 843.706.2650

Email: kbuller@browngolf.net