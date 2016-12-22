SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest styles in the West, unveiled its Winter 2016 Collection last month. The new collection has been a favourite among customers providing modest solutions as the cold moves in. The collection features full length coats, hijabs, tunics, and trousers in a variety of warm fabrics such as wool, corduroy and cotton. However, the highlight of the new collection is without a doubt, SHUKR’s new abayas.

SHUKR abayas are unique because they offer a hybrid between traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles. The Islamic dresses incorporate simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics making them perfect for wear in near any country including Europe and the UK.

“Our goal is to provide solutions to some of the problems that sisters encounter when trying to dress in an Islamically appropriate yet western way,” said CEO Anas Sillwood.

“We know it can often be difficult for Muslim women in the west to find a balance between dressing modestly and feeling comfortable in both a personal and socio-cultural sense,” continued Sillwood.

Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among customers. SHUKR abayas in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest, and fit in well with regular western wear. The SHUKR Abaya is different from other abayas on the market because of its exceptionally high quality, beautiful neutral colors, natural fabrics and incorporation of functional extras.

What customers seem to love most about SHUKR abayas is that they all are designed with the customer’s needs in mind. Many SHUKR dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flaps making carrying phones, money, or anything else simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at Shukr.co.uk.