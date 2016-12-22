Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia ( webnewswire.com ) December 22, 2016 – Ryan Barry of the Great Earth Expedition team has announced that they’re now planning to introduce ecotourism packages to lesser traveled regions around the world.

“We are currently working with our contacts in Scotland, Iceland, Peru and Costa Rica to explore adventure tour opportunities in these countries. These tours will be designed to be 7- 10 day all-inclusive packages wherein travelers get to reconnect with nature and understand the culture of the place they’re visiting,” he says. Great Earth Expeditions have been successfully planning Nova Scotia vacations for more than a decade.

The tour packages will include nature trails, adventure activities, and sampling some of the unique local cuisines. “Some of the attractions on the tour would include trekking to Machu Picchu, hiking the trails of Scotland’s rugged terrian, or sampling the Nordic cuisine in Iceland,” adds Ryan.

Great Earth Expeditions has been organizing eco-tours in Nova Scotia with trips to Lunenburg, Bay of Fundy, Peggy’s Cove and Cape Breton. “A majority of our trails are family friendly, some are for the adventurous at heart,” he adds.

About Great Earth Expeditions:

Great Earth Expeditions is a Canada-based adventure tour travel operator offering eco tours in Nova Scotia for more than a decade. They arrange adventure based activities like hiking, trekking, and kayaking.

To know more, visit, http://www.greatearthexpeditions.com/

