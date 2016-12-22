Mumbai, December 2016: DHFL, one of India’s leading housing finance company in the private sector, is offering a wide array of Fixed Deposit Products for Individuals, Companies, Societies, Clubs and Trusts. These deposit products are customized for different customer types and offer attractive interest rates ranging from 8.25% to 8.50% depending upon the tenure of deposits. Senior Citizens, Armed Forces personnel, Widows and DHFL Loan borrowers get an additional interest of 0.25% which makes the interest offering quite attractive. High value deposits of Rs 50 lac and above also enjoy this additional interest benefit of 0.25%. The tenure of these deposit products ranges from 12 to 120 months.

The company is also offering unique ‘DHFL Wealth2Health’ deposit product to Indian savers. This product comes with unique combinations of Fixed Deposit and Loan-Against-Deposit along with a Wealth2Health card that enables customers with multiple healthcare related benefits.

‘Wealth2Health’ deposit product allows individual customers to use their Fixed Deposits to pay for any healthcare expenses, without having to exit the fixed deposit. The Wealth2Health card entitles the customer to a host of free healthcare benefits like Cashless access to network hospitals, Discounts ranging from 5% to 25% on various medical services & diagnostic tests, Access to a doctor 24/7 over the phone and Free second opinion service from a panel of specialist doctors. The customers also have the facility to link multiple deposits under one card, including existing deposits.

All DHFL Fixed deposits for individual investors including ‘Wealth2Health’ deposits come with accidental death insurance cover of Rs 1 Lakh free of cost. These products are rated – AAA (FD) by CARE and BWR FAAA by Brickworks – indicating highest degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

These fixed deposit products are readily available at DHFL branches. Customers can also contact on the toll free number 1800 22 3435 or text DHFL to 56677 for further information on DHFL Fixed Deposit Products.