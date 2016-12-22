Precise time beamed in from 20,000 kilometers up.

CITIZEN SATELLITE WAVE -GPS watches feature Satellite Wave function. Satellite Wave captures position data and a time signal from GPS satellites orbiting in space to automatically adjust time and date. Your GPS watch will display the precise time wherever you are on Earth, as long as there is open sky above you.

Satellite Wave needs as little as 3 seconds to receive a time signal only. In addition, it can work out your current position in a minimum of 30 seconds by linking to at least four satellites to capture both a position data and time signal. Satellite Wave now connects to Japan’s new Michibiki Quasi-Zenith Satellite System.

Easy to operate and offering two different situation-appropriate reception options, the CITIZEN GPS watch experience is seamless and fun. Welcome to the world of the CITIZEN SATELLITE WAVE –GPS watch.

CITIZEN SATELLITE WAVE -GPS watches feature Satellite Wave function. Satellite Wave captures position data and a time signal from GPS satellites orbiting in space to automatically adjust time and date. Your GPS watch will display the precise time wherever you are on Earth, as long as there is open sky above you.

Satellite Wave needs as little as 3 seconds to receive a time signal only. In addition, it can work out your current position in a minimum of 30 seconds by linking to at least four satellites to capture both a position data and time signal. Satellite Wave now connects to Japan’s new Michibiki Quasi-Zenith Satellite System.

Easy to operate and offering two different situation-appropriate reception options, the CITIZEN GPS watch experience is seamless and fun. Welcome to the world of the CITIZEN SATELLITE WAVE –GPS watch.

Eco-Drive

~ The watch that never stops, wherever you are.

Eco-Drive is a CITIZEN proprietary technology that converts sunlight and dim indoor light into energy to drive a watch while storing the surplus power in a lithium-ion cell. When fully charged, Eco-Drive runs for a long time even in darkness, making regular battery replacement a thing of the past.

Technologies for People

CITIZEN has advanced timekeeping with the idea that watchmaking is still a work in progress, and always could become better since our foundation in 1918.

From sustained operation and comfort on the wrist, to ensuring the highest possible precision, there is no limit to innovation and improvement in creating a timepiece for people around the globe.

SATELLITE WAVE – GPS

(WORLD TIME MULTIFUNCTION models).

The all-over high-speed model.

Crafted by CITIZEN.

World’s fastest satellite signal reception as little as 3 seconds

World‘s thinnest GPS watch: 13.1mm

Dual Time Display function.Exceptionally fast and easy.

Super Titanium™

Light-Level Indicator

Accurate to plus or minus five seconds per month (when not receiving)

World’s fastest satellite signal reception.

As little as 3 seconds

To capture a time signal from a GPS satellite can take as little as 3 seconds. Not only does CITIZEN’s proprietary reception algorithm deliver faster signal reception speed, but our powerful new high-speed twin-coil motor drives the watch hands of our multifunction models smoothly and fast, stopping them at precisely the right time in the blink of an eye.

As of May 2015, for a multifunctional light-powered GPS satellite-synchronised watch, according to research by CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.

High-speed twin-coil motor.

~ Enables rapid resetting of time.

This high-performance motor system enables the hands to rotate at the identical high speed both clockwise and anticlockwise. The hands move so fast that using CITIZEN’s Dual Time Display function to reset the time becomes a positive pleasure.

Dual Time Display function.

Exceptionally fast and easy – The time in two cities at a glance

The World Time function has coverage of all 40 of the world’s time zones. With the Dual Time Display function, it’s easy to set up the ‘home time’ and ‘local time’ for two different places, and operation is simple and intuitive. That’s high-speed performance.

Switch the time simply and speedily.

~ Reversing main and local time is easy.

Just push the 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock buttons together to switch the ‘home time’ and the ‘local time’ around.

World’s thinnest GPS watch: 13.1mm

Streamlined for performance – Never weigh you down.

CITIZEN worked on miniaturising the movement and making the watchcase slimmer. As a result, these watches—despite featuring cutting-edge technology and numerous functions—are roughly 14% thinner than our previous multifunction satellite-synchronised models . You’ll sense the difference the moment you strap one onto your wrist. It just feels and looks so right.

Super Titanium TM – As light as it gets.

Light weight, comfortable, scratch resistant, lastingly beautiful.

Titanium has excellent natural properties: it is light, gentle on the skin and resistant to rust. A pioneer in titanium processing, CITIZEN made the creation of beautiful mirror finishes and sharp edges possible. We also applied our proprietary surface-hardening technology, Duratect, to solid titanium to achieve over five times the hardness of stainless steel (or over HV1000 on the Vickers scale). In this way, titanium became Super Titanium™. Startlingly light—it is approximately 40% lighter than stainless steel—and strong enough to resist everyday scratches and scrapes, Super Titanium™ retains its beautiful original sheen forever.