Baleno Wicked Weekends have taken city after city across the country by storm at hot and happening party hangouts with some of the most celebrated and followed independent musicians. India’s longest party marathon spread over 40 weekends will enchant party patrons in Kolkata as they take over the city with thrilling music at an uber cool venue.

After treating party animals across 5 cities with vibrant and distinctive experiences with a line-up of the most loved indie artists in India, Baleno Wicked Weekends will give Kolkata’s party hoppers a memorable night where they can groove to the best dance

music beats all night long. Bringing the ultimate party to Kolkata, Baleno Wicked Weekends will play host to party lovers at Kolkata’s most happening destination,

Someplace Else, The Park Hotels on 23rd December.

This time around, an ultimate night of dance music descends upon the city’s go-to party destination as native Kolkata-ites and popular indie-pop duo Parekh and Singh make up yet another exciting Baleno Wicked Weekends.

An international sensation and crowd’s favorite in their native city since the launch of their first album, Parekh & Singh will make the temperatures soar in the city of Kolkata with their most loved numbers.

Adding a dash of panache and entertainment to the 40-week long party marathon, Living Foodz, the ‘foodtainment’ channel, has also joined hands with Baleno Wicked Weekends as its lifestyle partner.

Kolkata is about to witness a party revolution as Baleno Wicked Weekends hits the city.