VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces Juno series . This series offers a lavish bathroom interior

ambiance which is created with original Swarovski crystal joysticks and faucet rings enhanced with fine details.

This collection’s seemingly makes your bathroom look lavish with the natural sparkle of crystal shines. The simple form and function are enhanced to incredible effect with PVD coatings, a state-of-the-art process of vaporising and depositing metal powder onto a surface, which remains corrosion- free and scratch-resistant. The Juno series is available in goldand chrome shades that add texture, depth and a unique identity rarely seen before in bathroom design.

With its stylish aesthetics, sophisticated details and infinite product range, Juno Series is the choice of people who are on a lookout for a bathroom series to complement prestigious households.