Tata Sky today launched ‘Tata Sky Gurus’ – a 24X7 ad-free video service providing teachings of spiritual gurus on its interactive platform. Tata Sky subscribers can now have access to the wisdom of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Art of Living Foundation), Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (Isha Foundation) and Brahma Kumaris (Brahma Kumari World Spiritual University) from the comfort of their homes. The exhaustive content for this service is curated by Shemaroo and will be available exclusively on the Tata Sky platform.

The spiritual gurus will deliver talks & discourses across topics connecting varied human emotions, challenges and complexities of life. These topics delve deep into the understanding of what life is about and are rooted as strongly in mundane & practical matters as they are in inner experience & wisdom. The service aims to cater to subscribers embarking on a journey of spiritual awakening. ‘Tata Sky Gurus’ will include discourses, satsangs, meditations, interviews, explanation of scriptures in a relatable format, special events and exclusive live feeds of meditation sessions and the ashrams of each guru.

At the launch, Tata Sky’s Chief Commercial Officer Ms. Pallavi Puri said, “Curated and targeted content is what today’s consumer asks for. Amidst the cluttered content space, we observed that there was need for a dedicated service for spiritual seekers – people who are looking for spiritual guidance or already follow India’s most popular spiritual Gurus. Tata Sky Gurus is a service where they can have unlimited access to their Guru’s teachings and thoughts, whenever they want. We partnered with Shemaroo to create this service and unlimited content including LIVE feeds from the guru’s ashrams.”

Tata Sky Gurus will be the pioneer in providing Live feeds from Sadhguru’s ashram in Coimbatore & Brahma Kumaris ashram in Mount Abu and exclusive guided meditations in Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s voice.

Mr. Hiren Gada, Director, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, “With the increasing stress and pressure in individuals’ lives, the importance and urgency for spirituality has grown. We believe this is the right time for a service like Tata Sky Gurus to be launched. Indian consumers have a huge appetite for a subject like this and with high quality content now being easily accessible, we hope the audiences will have a rich experience. Shemaroo Entertainment has been an active player in the devotional space and through this service we are adding a new dimension to our offerings.”

Visit the website for details: http://www.tatasky.com/wps/portal/TataSky/services/tataskygurus

Content Highlights:

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar:

o Exclusive access to guided Meditations in Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s own voice

o Scriptures like Geeta and Upanishads explained by Sri Sri complimented by Satsangs and talks on various topics.

From Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga center:

o Live & exclusive feed of Nadha Aaradhana – a daily (twice a day) meditation from Isha Ashram, Coimbatore.

o Sadhguru’s Presence – A 20-minute meditation where Isha chant of Brahmanand Swaroopa is performed.

o In Conversation with the Mystic – Celebrities talk to Sadhguru across varied topics.

Content on Brahma Kumari:

o Amrut Vela meditation (LIVE & exclusive) – A daily morning meditation broadcast from the Brahma Kumaris headquarters at Mount Abu

o Exclusive, rare and archival footage of senior Dadis including Dadi Janaki & Dadi Gulzar where they talk on various topics