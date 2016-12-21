Lenexa, Kansas (webnewswire) December 21, 2016 – Recognized electrical repairs and service firm, Tann Electric recently announced that they are accredited with an A+ rating from Better Business Bureau, the highest for any business. The company’s commitment to deliver a safe and reliable electric service and repair in Kansas City, alongside the commendable expertise of their electricians are some of the best contributing factors towards this achievement.

A spokesperson from the company stated, “We are thrilled to see that our company has received the highest rating from Better Business Bureau. We strive to be a top-rate professional company that runs itself on family values and are committed to take care of you whenever you need us. We are thankful to our customers and to our dedicated employees for all that they have done to garner such a prestigious recognition.”

Tann Electric is a full-service electrical company, already recognized as one of the most knowledgeable and respected service providers in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Their knowledgeable electricians upgrade, remodel, repair, rectify and retrofit everything electrical. They are known for delivering advanced solutions for the electrical, communication and computer needs of their customers.

“We’re known for our dedication to service and integrity. Because, we strive to fully understand the needs and interests of every customer, and we deliver what we promise without compromise: cost-effective, quality service you can rely on. Your electrical service is important to us, as is the value of your facility and its safety. We work efficiently and carefully in your home or business,” said the spokesperson.

The company relies upon its multiple core values which include their commitment to customers, quality, integrity, faith, expertise, and national/local codes. Their Kansas City electricians utilize only the highest quality equipment and tools to get the repairs and servicing done in a secure manner. The company also asserted that all their works and materials meet the National Electric Code and local regulations.

Tann Electric has received multiple licenses including the City of Excelsior Springs License, City of Blue Springs License and the City of Oak Grove License. The company is also a member of the National Fire Protection Association.

One of their customer testimonials read, “The service was on time, professionally dressed with a shirt showing the name of the company and his name. He was most cordial but stayed right on the project and finished in a very timely manner. He was most helpful in showing me what he was doing, and upon finishing cleaned everything up. I was very pleased with the whole experience.”

