Ken research announced recent publication titled “Home Retail Series: Window Dressings,” which offers deep quantitative and qualitative insights into the UK market, analyzing key trends in the market based consumer data. It delivers in-depth analysis of the key issues and strategies for success, market size and forecast, retailer profiles incorporating a detailed look at the major players including market shares, customer data and future outlook, furthermore, it investigates the consumer data including the detailing of what, how and where people are buying window dressings products. The production also offers the basic understanding of the online channel, its penetration and expenditure. This also helps in understanding the sub categories which are performing the fastest.

The United Kingdom’s economy is showing improvement after the Brexit vote. Since the EU referendum, the UK has lost more wealth than some other nation in the previous year. Add up to family unit wealth fell by USD 1.5 trillion on account of a debilitating pound contrasted with the dollar. There is some uplifting news, however. The UK still positions 6th on the planet with regards to average wealth per adult.

Macroeconomic condition

The economic growth of UK has slowed over the previous year amidst services have continued to grow robustly, building and manufacturing have fought. Official information for the first three months since the EU referendum recommend a similar pattern continued, with the service sector driving development, while industrial production, construction and agriculture all went down. The British economy witnessed a stagnant performance in the initial three quarters of 2016. Development in the third quarter, covering the first three months post-referendum was certainly more robust than some had feared pre-vote, when the Treasury and others predicted a Brexit vote would result in recession.

Current Trends

The UK window dressings market is anticipated to slow in 2016, underperforming the homewares sector, due to low consumer confidence, a slower housing market in H2 and financial instability following the Brexit vote, with shoppers delaying larger ticket homewares purchases, such as curtains and shutters. Retail stores remain an imperative element of the researching and browsing process, with 33.0% of blinds shoppers and 37.5% of curtains shoppers utilizing traditional brick and mortar outlets before purchasing. The physical outlet offers many options in stores via samples, product displays and room sets which are imperative to help shoppers to narrow down product choices.

