Belagavi: The 62nd National Speed Skating championship will be held from December 21-24th, 2016 at the Shivganga skating rink, for second time in a row that has confirmed participation of 800 skaters from 26 states, who will fight it out to bag the top honours to be the number one skating state in India.

The event is Organised by the School Games federation of India and Central Board of Secondary Education Welfare Organization.

It will have participation of girls and boys in the age group Under 11, 14, 17 and 19 years in two categories of skates—Inline and Quads. The skaters will participate in 300 meters Time Trial, 500 meters speed, 1000 meters speed races and road race.

“We maintain highest discipline and which results in emergence of best skaters who can compete at International level,” says Kanhiya Gurjar, Field officer School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

ShivGanga skating rink in India meets all the parameters used by the international skating federations. Built amidst the green fields, built in 2009, the rink has hosted many national and international events. “It was a dream project for us and I am happy that this rink is loved by many skaters in India,” says Jyoti Chindak President Shivganga skating academy.

The organizers expect new records to be created at the event.