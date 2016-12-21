Cost aside, many of you back off from putting a fence around your garden and pool areas for you are under the impression that installing fences around those places is a complicated task. Let’s get rid of these wrong notions.

Simple, clean and stylish fencing enhances the aesthetics of your garden and pool areas. Is that all? No way, there’s much beyond that! Aluminium pool and garden fencing also adds to the security of your home; more so if there are pets and toddlers residing in the property.

Garden and pool area fencings must last long. That’s quite a bit of a challenge. For, forces of Nature spare none. Aluminium that way, qualifies to be the best. It’s rust free; strong, light and therefore, easy on transportation. Its durability makes it easy to install.

Aluminium pool fencings are available as pre-made panels that attach to fence posts also made from aluminium. These posts are either installed directly in the ground or attaches to a base that stays above the ground. They are always clean and simple in appearance; both of the varieties, whether Flat Top or Loop Top.

However, you must always opt for the certified and approved standards; that reinforces the safety factors around your garden and pool areas even more.

Apart from the security and style factors, aluminium pool fencing shall impart a clean and sophisticated look to your property. Choose from Flat Top, Picket Top and Loop Top fencing varieties, the last one also known as the ‘Double Top Rail’.

The advantages it has over steel are many. Though both of them are strong and remain rust free forever, Aluminium is way cheaper than steel and lighter too. And steel, unlike aluminium, needs to be polished from time to time if you want to retain that new look. With aluminium, plain or powder-coated, you are freed from that burden. Aluminium doesn’t corrode due to the fine layer of oxide that forms upon it (in case it’s not powder coated) and if it is, that’s a protection enough from the elements of nature. Besides, it’s 100% recyclable.

Some claim that aluminium Balustrading Sydney can be easily bent, but that really depends upon its thickness. It’s true that to ensure durability you end up using more amount of the metal for the fencing, but then also it comes lighter and cheaper than steel, which requires to be galvanized or powder coated to prevent rusting and corrosion. With aluminium fencing, it’s not a must.

So, as a rule of thumb, Central Coast Fences stands as a more appropriate fencing material for domestic use for its low cost, light weight and the visual appeal it delivers. It’s easy to install and completely corrosion-free, even if used for maritime and seaside premises.