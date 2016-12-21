New delhi, Delhi ( Webnewswire ) December 20, 2016 – Nothing shows appreciation on a Christmas celebration than a selection of thoughtful gifts picked by the customers for their loved ones. Online portals like Ferns N Petals, bring not just an array of selected gifts curated by experts but at the same time it can be delivered with absolute ease too. If customers want to pep up the festive mood, they can shop for X-mas trees, caps and even Christmas decorative items to accessorize their homes. In addition to this customers can even shop for artificial plants which will add a burst of freshness and colour to their home.

The festival of Christmas is coming faster than you think it is and it time to get ready for the festive season and shop expertly for gifts of your loved ones. Markets and shops are flooded with gifts hampers and combos that will make the celebration a memorable one. Things are pretty much the same in the online front too, people who are busy amidst there hectic schedule can shop for Christmas gifts at an affordable price range and get it delivered to the destination at the convenience of your office space.

Shop for relishing assortment of chocolates which will be pleasing treat for the customers. Besides chocolates, customers can even shop for delectable Plum cakes and several other cupcakes without which the festival of Christmas will be dull and boring.

Corporate also strive hard to shop for gift items for employees and clients, hence, they opt for gift hampers and combos which comprises of a selective assortment of gift items starting from chocolates, cakes and other confectionary items to convey your warm wishes to their employees and clients.

Speaking on the occasion, an official spokesperson from the company said, “Timely delivery of Christmas has always been the major obstacle for our customers. Therefore, we went a step ahead to resolve this issue and came up with flexible delivery options which gives customers the chance to choose from flexible delivery options such as same day, next day and even fixed time deliveries to make it convenient for our customers. The portal also ensures timely delivery to several international destinations too. Customers can send gifts to USA, UK, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and others with a click of the mouse.”

Ferns N Petals is a premium gifting portal that has been delivering quality gifts to the customers for more than 20 years. The portal started its operation with a single store and now has more than 225 operational stores across the country. All the gifts are neatly packed and delivered in the most pristine condition to the recipient after being thoroughly checked.

Contact Name : Pawan Gadia

Address : FNP Estate, Ashram Marg, Mandi Road Gadaipur, DLF Farms

New delhi, Delhi

India – 110030

Phone Number : 919582212653

Email : meenu.kapoor@fnp.com

