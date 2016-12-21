REQUEST FOR LISTING

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS AT THE ORCHID MUMBAI

Christmas is the perfect time to enjoy great food, wines and desserts in company of family and friends..The Orchid Mumbai will once again set the magic of Christmas alive with a spectacular Christmas Eve Dinner on 24th December and Christmas Brunch on 25th December 2016. The hotel is all set to welcome its guests to indulge in lavish Christmas feast and exciting entertainment.

Presenting a perfect way to celebrate with your close ones as the chef takes you on gastronomic journey with extravagant buffet dinner, succulent seafood and festive desserts. The buffet will be made up of starters and main courses with fish or meat, as well as desserts with chocolate or fruit. Everybody will find something that suits their taste. Savor exceptional flavours and pair with your choice of Cocktails, Wines, Liquor or Mocktails.

Start your festive mood with mouth-watering starters that include drums of heaven, Lasooni gosht seekh, Bharwan Paneer, Chow ki tikki, Roasted Pepper and chicken minestrone. Delectable festive mains include Stuffed Turkey (Live), Grilled fish Veronique, Lickhnowi Gosht ki nihari, Kerala Fish curry, Murgh Rizzala. Vegan can relish Vegetable Irish stew, boulanger potato, Paneer mazedar, Bhindi do pyaaza, Subj anjeer kofta curry, Six treasure vegetable etc.

Boasting traditional festive flavours, special kid’s corner, and festive melodies the evening will add to all the excitement and sparkle. Concerning the desserts, discover a selection of pudding, Christmas plum cake, Christmas minced pie, Hot cross bun, Christmas chocolate Rumbles, Passion fruit delight and Choice of Indian desserts.

Date: 24th December and 25th December 2016

Price: Christmas Eve Dinner (INR 1500+ taxes) and Christmas Brunch (INR 1500+ taxes)

Venue: The Orchid Hotel, 70/c, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai – 400099, Tel: 91-22-26164000.

