Soon, bullet tankers loaded with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) ferrying on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH- 75), would be a thing of the past.

Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt. Ltd., known for engineering and construction of cross country pipelines for oil and gas industry, recently completed works and commissioned the Mangaluru—Hassan – Bengaluru – Mysore LPG pipeline project which was being constructed by it for Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL). This pipeline project which traverses through the treacherous terrain across the Western Ghats and large swathes of rubber & coffee plantations with undulating terrain for a length of 358 km, costing about Rs 838 crore shall make a drive across the highway safe and shall reduce environmental pollution.

Commenting on this unique project, Mr. Anoop Singh, Managing Director, Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt. Ltd., said,“This is a landmark project for us as a company and for the oil & gas industry, having been installed across extremely challenging terrain in a record time.”

The project completed mandatory statutory inspection and audit by Oil Industry Safety Directorate in September 2016 and was commissioned in November 2016 with 150 MT per hour of LPG being pumped from the dispatch terminal at Mangaluru, which is equivalent to 9 LPG bullet tankers. The pipeline is equipped with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)enabled remote control system to monitor the pipeline round the clock. The pipeline is installed across various rivers such as Gurupur, Netrvathy, Hemavathy and Cauvery by using the state of the art trenchless horizontal directional drilling for which Ace Pipeline are well renowned. The pipeline is equipped with emergency shutdown valves at various locations to be able to block flow of LPG in case of any contingencies.

The success of the pipeline project is also a feather in the cap for the HPCL project team who built strong relationship with affected landowners and district administration with their CSR activities and fair compensation.