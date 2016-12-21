Allied academies welcomes you to attend International Conference on Oncology and Cancer Therapeutics during October 30 – November 1, 2017 at Chicago, Illinois, USA with the theme “Share the Solutions for Cancer and Lead the Future” This international meet (Oncology and Cancer Therapeutics) anticipates hundreds of delegates including keynote speakers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presentations by students besides delegates around the world. This conference perhaps a giant event that creates an ideal platform to share expertise addressing current technologies involved in Oncology and Cancer Therapeutics. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the delegates as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with the world class Oncology associations.
