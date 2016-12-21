Chelsea Shoesmith Photography is based in the North West of England, and its founder Chelsea uses her seven years of professional experience to ensure her clients are elated and satisfied. These years of experience in addition to her passion and love for creating mesmerising images out of simple and ordinary things to turning the attractive further into aesthetically pleasing makes her one of the more trusted and recommended photographers in the area. She works across the UK, from small cities to large and also offers her services abroad; her interest in travel further making her the best companion for destination weddings, and she thus creates an unforgettable experience for you at your wedding. She is well known and respected in her field for her professionalism that comes alongside a cordial attitude and refreshing approach.

Chelsea keeps up to date with the latest concepts which have become a significant part of wedding photography Cheshire and the fact that it was her passion which turned into a paying profession means that her images and approach incorporate a sense of innovation and exclusivity. She can be hired to shoot elaborate weddings in foreign locations and will ensure that at the end of it all you receive an exquisite wedding album. Every image is only placed in your album after due consideration and depending upon choice you are provided with two or more wedding albums; one which contains a small pre-shoot (if asked for) of the couple and exclusive wedding shots while the other can contain every picture from the day that you wish to keep.

Each passing year for Chelsea gives her a better insight of a couple’s mindset and demands from the day and consequently lends her ways to capture those moments which induce happiness now and on later occasions. Her passion has grown manifolds over the years and with it her photography technique, which is presently more refined and elaborate. You can contact her through her website www.chelseashoesmith.co.uk and also find detail about the packages offered and the process of personalisation, in order to make the process simpler but also exciting. She is energetic and passionate about her job, and you can see that in the images she produces which makes her work unique from others in the field.