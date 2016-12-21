Fares starting at flat Rs 999 (all-inclusive) across all sectors

· Booking period – 21st December to 31st, December 2016

· Travel period – 9th January to 15th April, 2017

· Limited seats, offer available on first-come-first-served basis

Mumbai, December 21st, 2016: GoAir, one of India’s fastest growing airlines, today announced its Christmas campaign flat fares starting at Rs 999 (all-inclusive). Passengers can fly across all 23 sectors operated by GoAir at fares starting as low as Rs 999 for the travel period from 9th January to 15th April, 2017. Booking period from 21st December to 31st December, 2016.

GoAir has initiated this lowest fare offer for their customer to kick-start their holiday plan for the coming year. GoAir has been consistent in providing flexibility of choice to their customers along with convenient and affordable flying experience, during the festive season.

This offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks (GoAir website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir Call Centre and travel agents). Booking period will be from 21st December – 31st, December, 2016 for the travel period from 09th January to 15th April 2017. This offer is not valid on infant bookings. Group discount is not applicable on this offer and this offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer or in any form of cash. Fares are subjected to Standard Cancellation & Rebooking policy applies.Go Air reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. Blackout dates applicable, please check at the time of booking. For other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per ‘Citizen’s Charter’ displayed on www.GoAir.in . For any other conditions applicable; please review at the time of booking.