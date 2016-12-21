21, December 2016: There’s a buzz of excitement at FlipHTML5. Its managers today announced an ambitious plan to extend its reach to trillion dollar global travel market. Through a strategic social media marketing campaign, FlipHTML5 aims to increase total publications to 30 million by 2019. FlipHTML5’s market expansion within the travel market highlights its commitment to delivering a comprehensive offering of the best online travel marketing services and branding solutions that help business owners effectively create content and grow their travel venture.

“All businesses are creating content – but travel businesses have the advantage of being the cool kid on the block. They already have stories laid out for them– they just need to package them in the right manner and on the right channel,” said Anna Lee, Designer.

Digital marketing and advertising is critical to a business’ ability to target and engage clients. FlipHTML5’s digital publishing platform give marketers access to digital tools that help them reach consumers and drive results.

Benefits of FlipHTML5 include:

• Content that has a great realistic page flip effect that makes it look like a print issue in digital.

• Custom domain and theme templates

• Option to monetize digital publications

• Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

• An option for marketers to add animation for greater interactivity and engagement.

FlipHTML5’s plan to extend its global reach within the travel sector is ongoing. For latest news, click here.

About FlipHTML5:

FlipHTML5 brings new media solutions to publishers, marketers, and clients in every industry. It is one of few companies to bring a full-service digital publishing platform, to help marketers make their publications available to more readers via the World Wide Web and mobile devices, to offer them those tips, tutorials to stand out from the crowed.

